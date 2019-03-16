Dream Kardashian Throws Her Dad Rob Kardashian a Birthday Party

Dream Kardashian may have a career in party planning in her future!

The 2-year-old daughter of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian threw her dad a birthday party on Saturday before heading off to her mom's house. Dream's aunt Khloe Kardashian shared photos from the small get-together that included cake and other St. Patrick's Day decorations. Rob turns 32 on March 17.

"Dreamy Dream wanted to throw her dad a special birthday party before she goes to see her mommy," Khloe wrote on her Instagram Story. "Her daddy's birthday is on Sunday (St. Pattys day) but she got her cousins together to celebrate!"

Dream fully embraced the St. Patrick's Day and birthday spirit. She wore a green Minnie Mouse shirt and gray pants with shamrocks on them.