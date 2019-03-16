Wells Adams Makes Cheeky Comment About Colton Underwood's Sex Life

Is he still "the virgin Bachelor?" That's for Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph to know and for us not to find out.

Just because Colton is not one to kiss and tell, that doesn't mean the rest of Bachelor Nation is just leaving their theories about his virginity behind with the rest of the season.

On Friday, the 27-year-old posted a photo of himself snuggling with Cassie on an airplane and they're both asleep. "let's go home and be normal," he captioned it.

The happy couple went on a whirlwind trip after going public with their relationship post-finale and it looks like they were more than ready to relax and catch up on some z's.

Many Bachelor Nation members liked Colton's Instagram pic, but there was one specific X-rated comment that really stood out from the rest.