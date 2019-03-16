Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Daughter Jokingly Throws Shade at Their Instagram PDA

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter Lola Consuelos is a tad embarrassed by her parents' PDA on social media. It's almost like you can hear "Mooooommmm!!" being yelled through the comments section.

On Friday, the talk show host posted a #fbf (flashback Friday) photo of herself and the Riverdale star standing in a prom pose with his hands on her hips. Ripa's hands are over his and they're both looking at something in the distance.

"#fbf 2007 Those hands," she captioned it. Ripa wore a black spaghetti strap dress and had what looks like a press pass around her neck while Consuelos wore blue jeans and a dark shirt with rolled up sleeves.

It turns out that Lola was fine with the context of the throwback pic, but not necessarily the content that came with it.