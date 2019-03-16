Life Before Their "Terrible Nightmare": Inside Lori Loughlin's Tight-Knit Family's Bond

"I never push my kids. I always say do the best you can. My husband, too, we were never like, 'You gotta get straight As.' We were never those parents," she said. "We were like, 'You know what, give it your all and do the best you can.' Because in life, if give it your all and do the best you can, that's it, that's all you can do. And that's enough, in my opinion.

She continued, "I think with kids, we put so much pressure and stress on them and a lot of it is unnecessary."

In her interview with the Zach Sang Show, Olivia admitted, "Mostly my parents wanted me to go because both of them didn't go to college. I'm so happy they made me go."