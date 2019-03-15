Watch Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse Teach Busy Philipps the Beauty in a Purposefully Ugly Pic

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Mar. 15, 2019 6:46 PM
Keeping on trend.
In this digital exclusive ahead of Monday's all-new Busy Tonight, Five Feet Apart stars Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse teach Busy Philipps about Instagram's newest, quirky trend. Specifically, the late-night host finds herself baffled by the on-purpose ugly pics.
"So, why? Why, why, Haley Lu?" the Dawson's Creek alum inquires.
"I'll tell you! Honestly, there's more control in purposefully looking bad in a photo—instead of like, trying to look cute and then looking at it and being like, 'Awww, I look like s--t!'" the 24-year-old actress relays.
In order to master the new trend, Busy tasks Haley Lu with modeling a variety of ugly looks. In fact, thanks to the direction by Philipps, The Edge of Seventeen star perfectly nails the "face you make when you accidentally hit like on someone's very old Instagram."
Haley Lu isn't the only one to get in on the fun as Cole also poses for a few silly looks. Unsurprisingly, the Disney Channel alum has us LOL-ing with his "face you make when someone calls you by your twin's name." We won't be calling the Riverdale actor Dylan Sprouse anytime soon!
According to Sprouse, the fad "is supposed to hurt your ego."
"That's how you know you're doing it right," Richardson further adds.
Thankfully, Busy takes to the trend quickly and gifts fans with a (staged) breastfeeding sloth snap. Don't believe us?
Be sure to take a look at the digital exclusive for yourself above and see Cole and Hayley's appearance on a brand-new Busy Tonight, Monday, Mar. 18 at 11 p.m. only on E!
