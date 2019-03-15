Reese Witherspoon Perfectly Responds to Rumors She and Jennifer Garner Are Pregnant

Mercury is still in retrograde, people! For everyone who believes in it, this means things are still very much out-of-whack.

During this time, astrologers advise people to not make huge decisions or major life choices. Basically, just keep a low profile.

However, when you're a celebrity it's hard to keep quiet over weird things said about you, and sometimes, you gotta put mercury retrograde (err, publications?) in its place.

Case in point: Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram and Twitter to debunk a rumor that she and Jennifer Garner are pregnant.

OK Magazine recently ran a spread that caught the Big Little Lies actress' attention. In bright yellow font, the headline read: "Jen & Reese Baby Bombshells!" Followed by, "Shock and Joy For Hollywood BFFs."

Amused by the tabloid, she wrote, "Hey Jen! Can we raise our imaginary babies together?"

This is exactly what we mean when we say things are off during mercury retrograde!