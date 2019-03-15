Taylor Swift Liked a Post Calling Kanye West's "Famous" Video "Revenge Porn"

Taylor Swift just shared her thoughts on Kanye West's "Famous" music video with one Instagram "like."

Days ago, a social media user voiced their opinion on the rapper's controversial video, released in 2016, which features Swift's naked likeness in bed alongside West, Kim Kardashian, Chris Brown, Donald Trump and Bill Cosby, as well as a number of other public figures.

"The famous music video was straight up revenge porn," the tweet reads. "Not to mention putting abuse victims next to their abusers and celebrating sexual assaulters. It was disgusting and he doesn't get enough crap for it."

The user's post about the music video has since received over 1,700 retweets.