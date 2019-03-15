Lori Loughlin and Her Family Are Living a ''Terrible Nightmare'' in Wake of Bribery Scandal

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Mar. 15, 2019 1:16 PM
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Lori Loughlin and her family are reeling in the wake of the college admission scandal.
The Full House star's alleged involvement in the bribing college officials has resulted in a fallout that has the famous family in a state of shock. Big name brands have cut ties with Loughlin and her daughter, Olivia Jade, Loughlin's numerous roles in various shows hang in the balance and people they once viewed as friends are now reportedly distancing themselves.
Moreover, it appears that the alleged actions they took to secure their daughters' bright futures were for naught. Multiple outlets report that Olivia Jade, 19, and Bella Rose Giannulli, 20, will likely not return to the school when classes resume.
In a statement, USC Interim President Wanda M. Austin details the school's plan to carry out "a case-by-case review of current students and graduates who may be connected to the alleged scheme."
Inside Lori Loughlin's College Admission Scandal and Her Daughter's Controversial Lifestyle Empire
"We will make informed decisions about those cases as the reviews are completed," the President explains. "USC's Office of Professionalism and Ethics, Student Affairs, and Admissions and Enrollment are conferring on this process to ensure the university follows the appropriate course."
It is unclear how this investigation will affect the two girls' status at the prestigious university.
Meanwhile, a source tells E! News that Lori, Olivia, Bella and Mossimo Giannulli are living in what "feels like a terrible nightmare."
"They can't come out and face the world," the source shares. "They are in seclusion and alone with the exception of their lawyers." Lori has also deleted her social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter.
At the moment, Lori is facing charges for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. If convicted, she could face up to five years in prison. She and Mossimo are currently out of jail on $1,000,000 bond and expected to appear in a Boston Federal court on March 29.
Regardless of whether or not there is a conviction, the source says the entire family knows "their lives will never be the same."
Bigger Paydays, Famous Friends and a Little Heartbreak: All the Ways Life Has Changed for Queer Eye's Fab Five in Only a Year
Who Did Chris Harrison Call? What Happened to Colton's Ring Scene? Your Burning Bachelor Questions Answered
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?