Our Hearts Will Go on and on Forever for Céline Dion and Her Impeccable Style

The one and only Céline Dion is now 51 years old!

Today is Dion's birthday and we are bowing down to the queen of fashion, Las Vegas' favorite headliner and one of the most iconic singers of all time. The Canadian singer is known for her epic voice, longstanding residency in Vegas and for her impeccable style.

Throughout her career we've come to expect show-stopping gowns, funky pantsuits and bold accessories and as she enters her 51st year we hope she keeps up with her fashionista title.

In fact, when it comes to Paris Fashion Week, the French-Canadian artist is the one to watch when it comes to both street style and runway show ensembles. This past year alone she won the Parisian fashion week with her mix between long gowns, sequined looks, pantsuits and chic and modern pant and shirt combos.

Therefore, in honor of Dion's birthday, we're focusing on her fashions all day long.