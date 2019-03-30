Our Hearts Will Go on and on Forever for Céline Dion and Her Impeccable Style

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Sat., Mar. 30, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Celine Dion Birthday, Best Looks

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration

The one and only Céline Dion is now 51 years old!

Today is Dion's birthday and we are bowing down to the queen of fashion, Las Vegas' favorite headliner and one of the most iconic singers of all time. The Canadian singer is known for her epic voice, longstanding residency in Vegas and for her impeccable style.

Throughout her career we've come to expect show-stopping gowns, funky pantsuits and bold accessories and as she enters her 51st year we hope she keeps up with her fashionista title.

In fact, when it comes to Paris Fashion Week, the French-Canadian artist is the one to watch when it comes to both street style and runway show ensembles. This past year alone she won the Parisian fashion week with her mix between long gowns, sequined looks, pantsuits and chic and modern pant and shirt combos.

Therefore, in honor of Dion's birthday, we're focusing on her fashions all day long.

Photos

Céline Dion's Haute Paris Fashion Shoot

From red carpet frocks to all-leather wardrobe choices, Dion knows how to rock a fierce look and we are here for it.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer might have an iconic voice and amazing music career, but today we are shining a light on her fashion game...in case you've missed it in the past. For decades, the artist has proved she knows what looks good on herself and she isn't afraid to take fashion risks.

Check out her best looks below and prepare for some serious style envy.

Cheers to another year of making music and rocking the red carpet, Céline. We love you!

Celine Dion

Philippe Blet/REX/Shutterstock

Worth It

While shooting for L'Oreal Paris, Céline Dion proved that she can do no wrong in the fashion department with her slouchy sweatshirt, boyfriend jeans and heels.

Celine Dion

Best Image / BACKGRID

Winter Florals

Dion brought springtime fun to Paris Fashion Week in early 2019 with this floral Batsheva dress and velvet jacket.

Celine Dion

Best Image / BACKGRID

Hot, Hot, Hot Pink

The Canadian singer rocked a hot pink frock by Dodo Bar Or while heading out to the Moulin Rogue and we're in love.

Article continues below

Celine Dion, 2019 Paris Fashion Week

BACKGRID

Avant-Garde

The Las Vegas residency guru should be everyone's muse thanks to this bold and avant-garde look by Vauthier.

Celine Dion

KCS Presse / MEGA

Leather Lady

Dion rocked head-to-toe leather by Gabriela Hearst while out at Fashion Week and we are here for it.

Paris Fashion Week, Celine Dion

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Power Suit, Power Stance

We can't get over this fierce RVDK Ronald van der Kemp silver power suit and Balenciaga heels that Dion rocked in Paris this winter.

Article continues below

Paris Fashion Week, Celine Dion

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Black & White

This look is black and white and loved all over the world!

Fashion Week, Celine Dion

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

High Fashion

The legendary artist showed off her slim figure in a sexy black dress while attending the Alexandre Vauthier show.

ESC: Celine Dion

Splash News

Futuristic Florals

The 51-year-old singer stunned in a graphic three-piece suit and paparazzi-proof sunglasses in 2018.

Article continues below

ESC: Celine Dion

Splash News

Spring Sensations

Floral maxi dress, black heeled sandals, structured bag, two-toned sunglasses—the style icon reveals spring/summer must-haves.

ESC: Celine Dion

Best Image / BACKGRID

Sheer Bliss

Here the singer walks the streets of Paris in a lingerie-inspired dress and it's lovely.

ESC: Celine Dion

KCS Presse / MEGA

Overall Amazing Look

When everyone is squeezing into tight fitting clothing, the icon reveals the appeal of oversized overalls. To add the twist, the star pairs her look with an alligator Hermés bag.

Article continues below

ESC: Celine Dion

INSTARimages.com

Exotic Entrance

Dion proves more is more with snake print over-the-knee boots, coat and bag leaving her Parisian hotel.

ESC: Celine Dion

Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Silks & Socks

Who needs ankle boots when you can wear an bright pair of socks with open-toe heels?

ESC: Celine Dion

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Textured Temptations

Only this star could wear a T-shirt to the Met Gala and still look flawless.

Article continues below

ESC: Celine Dion

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Views from the Top

The French-Canadian businesswoman pairs her pastels with over-the-knee burgundy boots to give her outfit the perfect pop.

ESC: Celine Dion

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Brilliant Beauty

The style lesson here: Long scarfs can double as a belts.

ESC: Celine Dion

Gotham/GC Images

Feminine Finds

Dion tops her form-fitting suit with a baker's boy hat in 2017, and it's epic.

Article continues below

ESC: Celine Dion

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Fashion Love Affair

Between the star's jacket, red boots, timeless purse and smile, it's easy to fall in love with her fashion choices.

Celine Dion, 2017 Grammys

Phil McCarten/CBS

Green With Envy

The iconic singer shimmered and shined in this green sequined gown at the 2017 Grammys.

ESC: Celine Dion

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Black on Black Bombshell

Wearing the same color from head to toe, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer demonstrates the important of structure, shapes and textures when putting together a stunning look.

Article continues below

ESC: Celine Dion

Splash News

Pretty in Pink

Once again, the style stunner wows in a monochrome look. This time, she opts for a soft pink and adds super high heels for a sultry twist.

ESC: Celine Dion

Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2016/FilmMagic

Golden Goddess

Dion is a literal star on stage at the Billboard Music Awards in 2016. 

ESC: Celine Dion

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Divine Diva

With timeless musical hits, this star needs a dress that's just as classic, which she definitely achieved in 2014 with this gorgeous gown.

Article continues below

ESC: Celine Dion

Ron Davis/Getty Images

Suited for Fame

This 1995 ensemble is proof that this singer's style is timeless.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , Céline Dion , Style , Fashion , Birthdays , Apple News , Music

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett Skips NAACP Image Awards and Loses in His Category After Charges Are Dropped

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson Pays Tribute to Her Son in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Speech

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli

Lori Loughlin Photographed for the First Time Amid College Admissions Scandal

Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Why Julia Louis-Dreyfus Approached the Final Season of Veep Differently

E-Comm: Top 10 Sunglasses on Major Sale Right Now

Top 10 Sunglasses on Major Sale Right Now

Frank Ocean, Miley Cyrus, Reese Witherspoon

30 Celebs Whose Real Names You Will Never Guess

Friends Kids, Cali Sheldon, Noelle Sheldon, Dakota Fanning, Cole Sprouse

Whatever Happened to the Child Stars From Friends?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.