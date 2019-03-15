Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin Face $500 Billion Lawsuit Amid College Admission Scandal

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are facing more legal troubles following their alleged involvement in the college cheating scheme.

Earlier this week, E! News obtained court documents which show that both Huffman and Loughlin have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. The Desperate Housewives alum and the Fuller House star are among over 40 individuals who have been charged in connection with the scandal. According to the FBI affidavit, the scheme involved getting students admitted into elite colleges.

Tuesday, the same day that news of the alleged scheme broke, E! News confirmed that 13 defendants were taken into custody in the Los Angeles area, including defendant Huffman.

The following day, a former Oakland teacher named Jennifer Kay Toy filed a multi-billion dollar lawsuit against Huffman, Loughlin and the other individuals indicted in the scandal this week. Toy and her son, Joshua Toy, are listed as plaintiffs in the suit.