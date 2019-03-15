Descendants 3 First Look: Mal Encounters a Mysterious Evil in Auradon

Something wicked is coming to Auradon. E! News as your exclusive first look at Descendants 3 and the mysterious evil that lurks beneath the surface.

In the teaser below, Mal (Dove Cameron) encounters the new threat in a spooky scene.

"I can't wait for fans to see Descendants 3," Cameron told E! News. " This is the biggest Descendants movie, yet. The stakes are higher, the action is fiercer, the music and dance is out of this world… and I hope it will provide fans with a satisfying conclusion to this chapter of Mal's story."