EXCLUSIVE!

The Blacklist Prepares for Red's Execution and He Has Some Final Requests

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Mar. 15, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Is it the end of the line for Raymond Reddington on The Blacklist?

In the above exclusive sneak peek from the Friday, March 15 episode titled "Bastien Moreau," Red (James Spader) is, well, on the chopping block. It's execution time, but Red seems unfazed. He has his last meal picked out: cabbage soup and dressed herring.

"My mother loved cabbage soup and dressed herring," he says.

As for his remains? He wants them placed in opium pipes. "The users won't mind and on the off-chance there is an afterlife I'd like to be high in it," he says.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled: TV Show Fates Revealed

Things really aren't looking good for him, despite Liz (Megan Boone) and the Task Force doing their best to discover the truth about an international assassin that would save him.

"James [Spader] has always said that Reddington is a man who lives his life knowing that he could die at any moment — each day may be his last — and I think that's part of what gives him such a wild, upbeat, lust for life," executive producer Jon Bokenkamp told E! News. "In this episode, however, we test that theory in ways we haven't before. The result is some of the most emotional storytelling we've put on screen. I'm very excited about not only tonight's episode, but the run of really personal and emotional stories we're going to be unpacking in the coming weeks".

The Blacklist, which has already been renewed for a season seven, airs Fridays, 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Blacklist , James Spader , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Queer Eye

Queer Eye Season 3 Is "One of the Best Seasons Ever"

Game of Thrones Final Season Posters

Game of Thrones Final Season Episode Lengths Officially Revealed

Exclusive: "The Blacklist" Red's Execution Prep Sneak Peek

Arrested Development

The Long, Unconventional Journey to Arrested Development Season 5

Top Chef

Who Won Top Chef Season 16?

Project Runway

Project Runway Premiere: Did the Right Designer Go Home?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Welcomes Ike Barinholtz to Bring Some Serious Family Drama for Charles

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.