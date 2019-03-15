Teddi Mellencamp and Carissa Culiner Discuss "Mom Life" and Keeping Kids Grounded on Mom2Mom

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Mar. 15, 2019 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Parenting one kid is already full-time job. So how about three?

"Let's talk about mom life!" exclaims host Carissa Culiner—who audiences probably recognize from E!'s Daily Pop—at the start of Mom2Mom's second episode. Last week, Carissa sat down with Jana Kramer to trade anecdotes about what it's like to take care of a baby boy for the first time. This week, she's hanging out with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, who's also an accountability coach and mother of three.

On the topic of "mom life," Carissa notes that Teddi is the first stepmother to appear on Mom2om and wonders if her guest was nervous to fill that role for her and Edwin Arroyave's oldest, 10-year-old Isabella. "Is there any kind of cautions you have to take?" she asks. But the horseback riding champ tells her it's simple:

"I think as long as you're showing a child love and as long as you're a good person and you're inclusive, that's really all you can do," says Teddi. "My kids know Bella as their sister. That's it, you know?"

Read

Jana Kramer & Carissa Culiner Get Very Candid About Parenting a Baby Boy During E!'s Mom2Mom Premiere!

The TV personality goes on to explain that she tries to practice down-to-earth parenting pretty much across the board. "Are you trying to raise your kids differently than you thought you would before you were going to be on the show?" Carissa asks her. And even though Teddi says she and Edwin do make a concerted effort to teach their kids the value of hard work, she admits her 6-year-old daughter Slate (who has appeared on the RHOBH) still tells her friends that "sometimes during the year [she's] famous."

Hear more of the ladies' conversation—and check out their truly impressive multitasking capabilities during the "Keeping Up With Teddi" segment—in the video above!

Carissa's Mom2Mom series returns to YouTube next Friday with another Hollywood mom!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Family , Babies , The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills , Jana Kramer , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Oscar Isaac, CP30

How Oscar Isaac Got Upstaged by C-3PO After Wrapping Up Star Wars

Taylor Swift, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Which Singer Heated Up the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet?

Game of Thrones Final Season Posters

Game of Thrones Final Season Episode Lengths Officially Revealed

Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker, Book Release Party

Eric Decker, Football Star? Try Ultimate Family Man! See Decker's Cutest Dad Moments to Prove It

Boy Meets World

Boy Meets World Cast Has a Reunion With Mr. Feeny: See the Stars Then and Now

The Blacklist

The Blacklist Prepares for Red's Execution and He Has Some Final Requests

Milo Ventimiglia, James Corden

Milo Ventimiglia and Kate Beckinsale Hilariously Star in Bruno Mars-Themed Soap Opera

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.