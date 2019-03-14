Who Won Top Chef Season 16?

Here we are at the end of another season of Top Chef, hungry as ever.

While we've only got leftover pizza in the fridge, the chefs of Top Chef had us drooling over corn bread and raw beef as they competed for the season 16 crown.

Sara Bradley, Kelsey Barnard Clark and Eric Adjepong first had to fight to even compete in the finale, as only two could make it through to cook the final meal, by presenting the first of their planned four course meal. Unfortunately, Eric's jerk tartare didn't taste enough like beef, and he served some burnt chips, so he had to pack his knives and go.