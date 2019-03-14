Who Won Top Chef Season 16?

Bravo
by Lauren Piester | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019
Here we are at the end of another season of Top Chef, hungry as ever.
While we've only got leftover pizza in the fridge, the chefs of Top Chef had us drooling over corn bread and raw beef as they competed for the season 16 crown.
Sara Bradley, Kelsey Barnard Clark and Eric Adjepong first had to fight to even compete in the finale, as only two could make it through to cook the final meal, by presenting the first of their planned four course meal. Unfortunately, Eric's jerk tartare didn't taste enough like beef, and he served some burnt chips, so he had to pack his knives and go.
It was then down to southerners Kelsey and Sara, with Kelsey presenting her four courses first. She nailed the first two courses and the dessert, but her tempura crab didn't go over so well.
Sara got overwhelmed by some salty bacon in the second course and some peas in the third course, but her steak won the judges over in the final course.
While the judges deliberated, Kelsey and Sara exchanged friendship bracelets, and then headed back to the table to find out that it was Kelsey who had won, which Sara wasn't too upset about.
"If I wasn't going to win, there was no one else that I wanted to win other than Kelsey," she said.
To see what secrets Kelsey, Sara, and Eric had to spill about season 16, check out our chat with them.
Top Chef airs on Bravo.
