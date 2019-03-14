Taylor Swift Shuts Down Haters With Empowering Speech at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 6:17 PM
Taylor Swift has a big reputation!
The 29-year-old popstar takes the stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards as she receives one of the highest honors at the star-studded event. The "Gorgeous" songstress is used to winning awards for her musical talents, however, this one, in particular, holds a special meaning.
Before taking the stage to accept her award, which was presented by fellow musician and friend Maren Morris, the star gushes over the highlight videos displayed on the big screen.
Earning the coveted Tour of the Year Award for her "Reputation" tour achievements, the singer-songwriter gives an emotional acceptance speech.
"One of the most wonderful things about the way that this whole tour turned out is that, for, like, the entire six months leading up to the first show of this tour, every headline that I read was, this is going to be a massive failure," she says holding her award.
She continues, "And it really did wonders for my self-esteem. It was really great to hear people saying that I was going to be playing to nearly empty stadiums."
"I've learned a lot," she says. "One of the things I've learned is that life is really unpredictable and people can make forecasts and they can make predictions, but those predictions and forecasts may not come true if there is an unforeseeable factor involved, and that unforeseeable factor in this case was my fans."
Adding, "I honestly owe everything, everything in my life to you."
Closing her speech, she reassures her fans that she'll give them the exclusive on her upcoming album.
"I just wanted to let you know that when there is new music, you will be the first to know."
The 29-year-old star's award couldn't be more deserving. In fact, Swift's "Reputation" tour broke records, including her own. Billboard reports her tour was the highest-grossing U.S. tour since 1990 (when the publication started tracking tour data).
This is only the beginning for Swift's 2019 plans.
In Elle's April issue, the "Love Story" songstress reveals that she's ready to see what 30 brings, writing, "I've heard people say that your thirties are 'the most fun!' So I'll definitely keep you posted on my findings on that when I know."
Furthermore, she broke her own record by earning the highest-grossing domestic tour by a woman. She surpassed "The 1989" tour.
Adding, "But until then, I thought I'd share some lessons I've learned before reaching 30, because it's 2019 and sharing is caring."
In addition to her Tour of the Year Award, Taylor is nominated for Best Music Video for "Delicate" and her Swifties are also up for Best Fan Army.
