Taylor Swift Shuts Down Haters With Empowering Speech at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift has a big reputation!

The 29-year-old popstar takes the stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards as she receives one of the highest honors at the star-studded event. The "Gorgeous" songstress is used to winning awards for her musical talents, however, this one, in particular, holds a special meaning.

Before taking the stage to accept her award, which was presented by fellow musician and friend Maren Morris, the star gushes over the highlight videos displayed on the big screen.

Earning the coveted Tour of the Year Award for her "Reputation" tour achievements, the singer-songwriter gives an emotional acceptance speech.

"One of the most wonderful things about the way that this whole tour turned out is that, for, like, the entire six months leading up to the first show of this tour, every headline that I read was, this is going to be a massive failure," she says holding her award.

She continues, "And it really did wonders for my self-esteem. It was really great to hear people saying that I was going to be playing to nearly empty stadiums."