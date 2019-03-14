Another Tragic Loss: Inside Louis Tomlinson's Family Heartbreak

Louis' parents split up when he was quite young and Félicité was one of his four half-sisters from his mother Johannah Poulston's marriage to Mark Tomlinson. Of Johannah and Mark's brood, Lottie is the eldest, followed by Félicité and twins Daisy and Phoebe. Louis also has a half-sister, Georgia, from father Troy Austin's second marriage.

Johannah and Mark divorced right around the time of Louis' life-changing audition for The X Factor. In February 2014 Johannah welcomed fraternal twins, Doris and Ernest, with Daniel Deakin, whom she married that July. Her oldest boy was right by her side.

In August 2015, as his 1D days were winding down, Félicité, Daisy and even baby Doris were backstage at one of the band's last shows.

When the twins were born, Louis was said to be thrilled. "Family is massively important to him," a source told The Sun, "so he was made up that he was not abroad and was able to meet them so soon after they were born. His sisters mean the world to him so he's delighted to have to more siblings to spoil."

Louis welcomed his own son, Freddie Reign, in January 2016, the start of a new chapter for the still only 24-year-old One Direction heartthrob. He was young, sure, but he was financially set and happy to be starting a family, albeit one that was a co-parenting arrangement upon arrival with Freddie's mom, stylist Briana Jungwirth.