Louis Tomlinson's Sister Félicité Is Dead at 18: See Their Family Photos

Louis Tomlinson's family is mourning the loss of their sister Félicité Tomlinson.
The 18-year-old was found dead at her home in London after paramedics were called to her apartment regarding a young woman in cardiac arrest. "Police are in the process of informing her next of kin," a statement from police reads. "At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course."
Félicité's death comes two years after she and her siblings lost their mom Johannah Deakin to cancer. The 43-year-old had been fighting a fierce battle against leukemia, but succumbed to the illness in December 2016.
Since Johannah's unfortunate death, siblings Louis, Lottie, Félicité, twins Daisy and Phoebe, and twins Ernest and Doris have rallied together to offer one another love and support in these past two years.
To see their family photos from over the years, check out the gallery below!
Seasons Greetings
Over the holidays, the Tomlinson siblings came together for a festive celebration.
Family First
Tomlinson's family gathered for a group photo with their mother, who died in in 2016.
Hugs and Kisses
"Miss you, hope you're having a good time on tour," Félicité wrote to her big brother in 2014.
Sister, Sister
Twin sisters Daisy and Phoebe clearly admire their big brother who dotes on them.
Christmas Wishes
In honor of their late mom, the girls staged a family photo for the holidays. Big sister Lottie wrote, "we're sending this photo to our angel in heaven... Merry Christmas Mama."
Power Duo
Louis isn't the only famous one in the family. Sister Lottie Tomlinson is a social media influencer and the creator of her own self-tanning company.
Bold Moves
During some concert stops, Lottie doubled as a fan and makeup artist for her big bro, giving her plenty of quality time with the singer.
Mini Me
After his mother Johanna Deakin's death in 2016, Louis took on a father-like role in his siblings lives.
Our thoughts go out to the Tomlinson family during this difficult time.
