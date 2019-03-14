See all of the Celebrity Couples at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 5:39 PM

Miguel, Nazanin Mandi, Couples, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Celebrities are displaying their love and affection at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

With so many famous couples hitting the red carpet, it's clear they've turned the star-studded ceremony into date night. If anything, it's a time to dress up and pose for professional cameras. What's not to love?!

From Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood to Steven Tylerand Aimee Preston, these celebrities are easily making our (imaginary) relationship goals list.

Showing the most affection in front of the cameras were, undoubtedly, the rock legend and his gal, Preston. Taking pictures, the two lovebirds made their love for each other the center of attention. The pair put their PDA on full display, locking arms and gazing into each other's eyes.

Of course, they aren't the only ones to make a splash at the music show. Miguel and Nazanin Mandi stole the spotlight with their off-the-charts chemistry and newlywed glow.

Naturally, many of the famous duos came to slay the red carpet with their glitzy, dapper and daring outfits. The best dressed couple of the night? Max Schneider and his wife Emily Cannon.

Photos

2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Red Carpet Couples

Aside from the swoon-worthy couples to grace the red carpet, many celebrities are ready for the highly-anticipated awards show. Performers include Ariana Grande John Legend, Alicia Keys and more. Many music faves are also nominated tonight. Among them are Cardi B, Drake, Shawn Mendes and Post Malone.

Scroll through our gallery below to see all of the celebs who attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Miguel, Nazanin Mandi, Couples, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Miguel & Nazanin Mandi

That newlywed glow! The R&B singer and his longtime leading lady turn the iHeartRadio Music Awards into a date night. 

Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals, Couples

Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin

Could these two get any cuter?

Aimee Preston, Steven Tyler, Couples, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Aimee Preston & Steven Tyler

The look of love! The rocker and his beau share a romantic glance on the red carpet.

Article continues below

Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals, Couples

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood

The famous country stars bring their southern charm to the red carpet. Even better? The couple celebrates Garth's Artist of the Decade award! 

Max Schneider, Emily Cannon, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals, Couples

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Max Schneider & Emily Cannon

The 26-year-old singer gushes over his wife and how she inspired his hit song, "Lights Down Low."

The night is just getting started, tune into the musical event on Fox to see the rest of the awards show.

