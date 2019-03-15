Best Swimsuits to Flatter Every Figure

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Mar. 15, 2019 3:30 AM
Good news: We made it through the coldest parts of the year and spring is very near.
Also on our radar: Spring Break, which for some is happening now. If you haven't booked a trip, don't worry. Bathing suit season is more of a mindset and it's here to stay (at least for the next month or so). And what do you need when you're packing for said situation? A flattering swimsuit that looks good—no matter what. But picking out swimwear can be tricky. So help you out, we found a few strong options that will look good on everyone.
What are you waiting for? Your vacay is calling!
Can't get mad at this best-selling black suit.
BUY IT: $92 (top) and $99 (bottom) at Revolve
The one-shoulder and mesh details are just the right amount of flirty.
Sign us up for this red-hot fringe one-piece.
This looks like something you'd wear to a swim meet, and we're into it.
This one-piece is the right mix of sporty and sexy.
BUY IT: $70 at Shopbop
A sporty bikini that's still cute—we like it.
BUY IT: $69 (top) and $49 (bottom) at Athleta
The built-in bra and high-waisted bottom make this green number an instant favorite.
Now here's a swimdress that we see ourselves sporting.
Travel to the tropics in this floral number.
It doesn't get classier than this mesh one-piece.
This one makes us feel like we're already on vacay.
The only thing better than a high-waisted bikini is a floral one.
We love a strappy cross-front swimsuit, don't you?
This cute ruffle-hem swimdress is the stuff dreams are made of.
Can't go wrong with a colorblocked black-and-white number.
