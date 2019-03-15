Best Swimsuits to Flatter Every Figure

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Mar. 15, 2019 3:30 AM

Good news: We made it through the coldest parts of the year and spring is very near.

Also on our radar: Spring Break, which for some is happening now. If you haven't booked a trip, don't worry. Bathing suit season is more of a mindset and it's here to stay (at least for the next month or so). And what do you need when you're packing for said situation? A flattering swimsuit that looks good—no matter what. But picking out swimwear can be tricky. So help you out, we found a few strong options that will look good on everyone.

What are you waiting for? Your vacay is calling! 

L*SPACE Rebel Bandeau Bikini

Can't get mad at this best-selling black suit. 

BUY IT: $92 (top) and $99 (bottom) at Revolve

Shade & Shore Mesh One-Shoulder Bikini

The one-shoulder and mesh details are just the right amount of flirty. 

BUY IT: $20 (top) and $23 (bottom) at Target

Magicsuit Blaire Fringed One-Piece

Sign us up for this red-hot fringe one-piece. 

BUY IT: $154 at Macy's

Coskaka Sport One-Piece

This looks like something you'd wear to a swim meet, and we're into it. 

BUY IT: $25 at Amazon

Adidas by Stella McCartney High Neckline One-Piece

This one-piece is the right mix of sporty and sexy.

BUY IT: $70 at Shopbop

Athleta South Swell Blossom Bikini

A sporty bikini that's still cute—we like it. 

BUY IT: $69 (top) and $49 (bottom) at Athleta

TAVIK Swimwear Sawyer Bikini

 The built-in bra and high-waisted bottom make this green number an instant favorite. 

BUY IT: $76 (top) and $88 (bottom) at Revolve

Aqua Green Side-Tie Swim Dress

Now here's a swimdress that we see ourselves sporting. 

BUY IT: $50 at Target

Kona Sol Women's V-Neckline One-Piece

Travel to the tropics in this floral number. 

BUY IT: $35 at Target

Aqua Green Women's Mesh Inset One-Piece

It doesn't get classier than this mesh one-piece. 

BUY IT: $40 at Target

Women's Ruffle Bandeau Bikini

This one makes us feel like we're already on vacay. 

BUY IT: $18 (top) and $18 (bottom) at Target

Xhilaration Square Neck Bralette Bikini

The only thing better than a high-waisted bikini is a floral one.

BUY IT: $18 (top) and $18 (bottom) at Target

Hilor Front Crossover One-Piece

We love a strappy cross-front swimsuit, don't you? 

BUY IT: $29 at Amazon

Bedrock Crossover Ruffle Swimdress

This cute ruffle-hem swimdress is the stuff dreams are made of.

BUY IT: $59 at Swimsuits for All

Anne Cole Colorblocked Sheer-Inset One-Piece

Can't go wrong with a colorblocked black-and-white number. 

BUY IT: $98 at Macy's

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

