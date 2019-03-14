Starbucks and More Brands Distance Themselves From Michael Jackson After Leaving Neverland

Starbucks, luxury designer Louis Vuitton and other brands want nothing more to do with the late King of Pop.

Earlier this month, HBO aired the documentary Leaving Neverland, which focuses on two men accusing Michael Jackson of past child sexual abuse, going into detail about allegations they made in lawsuits that have since been dismissed. The project has stirred controversy, drawn mixed reactions and has been denounced by the singer's family. Since its release, several companies have taken steps to distance themselves from Jackson, the most famous pop star of all time.

Starbucks"@Starbucks Why are you still playing Michael Jackson in your stores?" a fan asked the coffee shop chain on Twitter on Wednesday, March 13.

"Thank you for making us aware," the brand replied in a tweet. "We can confirm there are currently no Michael Jackson songs on official Starbucks Spotify Playlists. Would you mind sharing the store location so we can follow-up?"