Yeehaw! Which Stylish Celebrity Was 2019's SXSW Best Dressed Star?

Sara Jaye Weiss/REX/Shutterstock
Howdy, cowboys and cowgirls!
The 2019 SXSW Festival is underway and it is one stylish affair. As stars arrived in Austin, Texas to attend conferences, talks, panels and premieres there was only one thing on our mind...their fashions.
OK, we were also interested to see what celebrities were in town to promote their latest projects like Matthew McConaughey for Beach Bum or Elisabeth Moss for the next season of Handmaid's Tale, but our main goal was to get style inspiration.
There were a lot of stars roaming around the funky and fun city, but 12 celebs stood out when it comes to fashion.
The festival which runs this year from March 8-17 has not disappointed when it comes to its schedule, or the fashionable females who've been spotted over the past week and a half.
Stars like Elle Fanning and Anna Kendrick for example looked chic and winter ready in their very different wardrobe choices.
Olivia Wilde on the other hand rocked numerous sexy and sophisticated ensembles as she promoted her film Booksmart, which is her directorial debut.
She's rocked pantsuits, sheer dresses, purple gowns and lots and lots of hats, all of which we want to steal and add to our own closet ASAP.
To see all of the fashionable celebs who made us do a double take while celebrating 2019 SXSW, keep scrolling. Make sure to vote for your favorite look from the annual festival and conference below.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW
Elle Fanning
The Teen Spirit star donned a Miu Miu black and white trouser combo at the screening of her movie.
Gary Miller/FilmMagic
Isla Fisher
Isla Fisher attended the Beach Bum screening at SXSW wearing this funky, pink-printed Moschino suit.
Steve Rogers Photography/Getty Images
Brooklyn Decker
Brooklyn Decker was all smiles in a dainty, flower-printed Rent the Runway dress during the conference and festival.
SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o
The Us star looked gorgeous in an all-white Honayda suit as she stepped out in Austin.
Gary Miller/FilmMagic
June Diane Raphael
The Grace and Frankie actress rocked a sexy black jumpsuit that we are loving.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for United Artists Releasing
Kaitlyn Denver
Kaitlyn Denver looked pretty in pink in this embroidered gown by Markarian NYC.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Vice Studios
Camila Alves
Camila Alves supported her husband, Matthew McConaughey, at the Austin screening of Beach Bum wearing a stunning Zandra Rhodes dress.
Sean Mathis/Getty Images for SXSW
Zoe Saldana
The Avatar actress sported a modern and chic ensemble while attending SXSW. We especially love the touch of a colorful scarf to her otherwise neutral look.
Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde looked fierce while promoting her directorial debut Booksmart wearing a sexy red Dundas gown and Foundrae Fine Jewelry.
Photoagonist
Anna Kendrick
The Pitch Perfect star brought some edge to SXSW with her sassy leather skirt, black turtleneck, tights and snakeskin booties.
Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
Gwyneth Paltrow
The Goop creator looked sophisticated and chic in this navy, button-up dress and pointed heels.
Mike Jordan/Getty Images for SXSW
Elizabeth Banks
Patterns galore! Elizabeth Banks made a statement by pairing a gingham dress and checker coat at the festival this year. Plus, her yellow heels added the perfect pop of color.