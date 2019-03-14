Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Already Trying to Save One Day at a Time Along With All of Twitter

One day, TV networks and streaming sites are going to learn to stop cancelling Lin-Manuel Miranda's favorite shows.

After being one of the most vocal objectors when Brooklyn Nine-Nine was briefly canceled by Fox last May, Miranda now has a new TV cause after Netflix has canceled One Day at a Time. Brooklyn Nine-Nine was quickly saved by NBC, so could the same thing happen for ODAAT?

"Hey NBC, I hear you like comedies with built-in fan bases that do even better on YOUR network than at their previous homes..." Miranda tweeted.

The Nine-Nine has, in fact, been doing very well on NBC—so well that NBC gave it an early season seven renewal. That decision was kind of a no-brainer for NBC, given that the show is produced by Universal Television. One Day at a Time is produced by Sony, which makes it a little more complicated, but E! News has learned that Sony is shopping the series around to other homes, so hope is not dead yet.