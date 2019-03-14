How Teresa Giudice Really Feels Now that Joe's Prison Sentence Is Over

Teresa Giudice is "happy and relieved" her husband Joe Giudice has been released from prison, and while she hasn't given up hope that he can avoid deportation, she has accepted the fact that the odds aren't in his favor.

The 46-year-old, whose real name is Giuseppe Giudice and who shares four daughters with the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, completed a nearly three-year sentence for fraud on Thursday. But he is not a free man—he remains in federal custody, now by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and is awaiting a ruling about his possible deportation to his native Italy, which could spell the end of his and Teresa's marriage. He has filed an appeal.

"Teresa is happy and relieved for Joe that his prison sentence is over," a source told E! News. "However, the reality is that Joe's release really only changes things for Joe. Very little changes for Teresa and the kids as a result of his release. Joe still can't come home and his deportation is still looming over their heads."

"Teresa hasn't given up hope that Joe can win his appeal and avoid deportation," the source said. "She doesn't want to see her daughters suffer through that, but she also knows how strong and resilient her girls are. Even though she is hopeful, Teresa has accepted the fact that the odds aren't in Joe's favor."