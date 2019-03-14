The Truth About Prince William and Prince Harry's Royal Household Split

Major changes are currently underway in the royal family! Queen Elizabeth II has agreed to "the creation of a new household," for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Late last year, a report from the Sunday Times claimed that Harry and Prince William had been "considering a formal division of their joint royal household, which is based at Kensington Palace, and the creation of separate courts to reflect their increasingly different responsibilities."

Weeks later, it was announced that Harry and Meghan, who are currently expecting their first child, are moving away from Kensington Palace. The couple will instead set up home at Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's Windsor Estate.