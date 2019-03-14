Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Loses Sephora Partnership Amid College Admissions Scandal

There's no concealing this fallout for Olivia Jade Giannulli amid the massive college admissions scandal.

Earlier this week, news broke that the 19-year-old's famous parents, Massimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin, were charged with alleged conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in connection with an alleged college admissions scheme. "Beginning in or about 2011, and continuing through the present, the defendants—principally individuals whose high-school aged children were applying to college—conspired with others to use bribery and other forms of fraud to facilitate their children's admission to colleges and universities in the District of Massachusetts and elsewhere, including Yale University, Stanford University, the University of Texas, the University of Southern California, and the University of California—Los Angeles, among others," an affidavit in support of the criminal complaint alleged.

The affidavit further claimed that the couple "agreed to a pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team—despite the fact that they did not participate in crew—thereby facilitating their admission to USC." The couple are parents to Olivia and 20-year-old Isabella Giannulli. After surrendering to the FBI early Wednesday, Loughlin was released on $1 million bond later that afternoon.