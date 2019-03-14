Project Runway Is Back and Ready to Tackle the Way the Fashion Industry Has Changed

New judges Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth really wanted to bring a fresh, modern perspective to the show that really considers where the fashion industry is right now.

"I think the industry has changed and we're here and we're addressing it," Maxwell says. "I'm excited. I'm not that far away from where they are so I'm thrilled to be here and to be able to sort of go on this ride with them. It was emotional for me."

"We're all such individuals and I think we each bring something different to the table," says Weltheroth. "I think my goal a lot of the time was to try to make sure that we are kind of putting things into cultural context and making sure that we're recognizing that fashion is a platform, and it's really about self expression, and a lot of our designers had really powerful messages that they wanted to convey through their craft. I think I really wanted to help draw that out, and also to help them be mindful of what it means to be a designer in 2019. It's a different day and age, and you don't create in a vacuum, so we wanted to make sure they were really conscious and thoughtful."