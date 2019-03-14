Netflix Is Exploring The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 12:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Get ready to explore The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

The eight-episode Netflix another documentary is described as a "detailed look" at the disappearance of 3-year-old Madeline McCann. She vanished from seaside resort Praia de Luz in Portugal while on vacation with her family. Young Madeleine disappeared in May 2007 and has become one of the world's most famous missing child cases. He disappearance was covered around the world with the Portuguese police working together with Scotland Yard.

And she hasn't been found.

Photos

TV's Most Killer True Crime Transformations

This series isn't' so much a whodunit, but explores what happened to the young girl.

"We're trying to lay out as much detail as we can about the case—and if it could jog someone's memory in some way then that would be amazing. Keeping any search for what happened to Madeleine in the consciousness—particularly globally—is something that's so important. As we show in the documentary, other children are found—so you have to hope," executive producer Emma Cooper said in a statement.

At first, locals assumed Madeleine wandered off, but things quickly turned. And as the months went by, new details came to light and public opinion shifted. It's all detailed in the trailer above.

The McCanns did not sit for an interview with filmmakers, but their PR adviser did.

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann premieres Friday, March 15 on Netflix

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Netflix , True Crime , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Documentary

Trending Stories

Latest News
Project Runway

Project Runway Is Back and Ready to Tackle the Way the Fashion Industry Has Changed

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

Here's Who Would've Been the Bachelorette If It Wasn't Hannah Brown

One Day at a Time

One Day at a Time Canceled by Netflix, But Producers Are Already Looking for a New Home

Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D

Pauly D and Vinny Are on a Quest for Their Ride-or-Dies in Double Shot at Love First Look

"Project Runway": What to Expect From the Refreshed Series

Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin's TV Characters Both Participated in School Scams

Top Chef

Top Chef Season 16 Finalists Reveal What You Didn't See on TV

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.