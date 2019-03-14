George and Amal Clooney Turn Heads for All the Right Reasons at Glamorous Gala

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Talk about a perfect match!
As George Clooney and Amal Clooney continue their latest getaway to Scotland, the power couple stepped out for the People's Postcode Lottery Charity Gala in Edinburgh Thursday evening.
Amal looking stunning in a Stella McCartney jumpsuit with a leather belt and leopard print clutch. She completed her look with W. Salamoon & Sons earrings and a pair of heels.
Not to be outdone, George looked handsome in a navy pinstriped suit and ocean blue button-down as he wrapped his arm around his leading lady.
As for what brought them out to the special gala, the couple is being honored for their humanitarian work through the Clooney Foundation for Justice.
The organization was established in late 2016 to advance justice in courtrooms, classrooms and communities around the world. George and Amal serve as co-founders and presidents.
"We are thrilled to be attending the People's Postcode Lottery Charity Gala in Edinburgh," the couple previously told reporters. "It is a perfect setting to highlight the urgent need to protect millions of the world's most vulnerable people from human rights abuses."
This isn't the only special event the pair has participated in during their trip. Earlier this week, the A-list stars attended a dinner hosted by Prince Charles in honor of his Prince's Trust.
When not mingling with the royal family member, George and Amal posed for photos with Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Luke Evans, Josh Hartnett and more familiar faces.
As for the fashion, Amal deserved some major props for her gown by Jean-Louis Scherrer by Stephane Rolland, which features a dramatic asymmetrical cape.
Thanks for always going above and beyond for the fashion lovers, Amal.