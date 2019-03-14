George and Amal Clooney Turn Heads for All the Right Reasons at Glamorous Gala

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 11:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
George Clooney, Amal Clooney

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Talk about a perfect match!

As George Clooney and Amal Clooney continue their latest getaway to Scotland, the power couple stepped out for the People's Postcode Lottery Charity Gala in Edinburgh Thursday evening.

Amal looking stunning in a Stella McCartney jumpsuit with a leather belt and leopard print clutch. She completed her look with W. Salamoon & Sons earrings and a pair of heels.

Not to be outdone, George looked handsome in a navy pinstriped suit and ocean blue button-down as he wrapped his arm around his leading lady.

As for what brought them out to the special gala, the couple is being honored for their humanitarian work through the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

Photos

Amal Clooney's Best Looks

The organization was established in late 2016 to advance justice in courtrooms, classrooms and communities around the world. George and Amal serve as co-founders and presidents.

Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Prince's Trust Dinner

Chris Jackson/PA Wire

"We are thrilled to be attending the People's Postcode Lottery Charity Gala in Edinburgh," the couple previously told reporters. "It is a perfect setting to highlight the urgent need to protect millions of the world's most vulnerable people from human rights abuses."

This isn't the only special event the pair has participated in during their trip. Earlier this week, the A-list stars attended a dinner hosted by Prince Charles in honor of his Prince's Trust.

When not mingling with the royal family member, George and Amal posed for photos with Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Luke Evans, Josh Hartnett and more familiar faces.

As for the fashion, Amal deserved some major props for her gown by Jean-Louis Scherrer by Stephane Rolland, which features a dramatic asymmetrical cape.

Thanks for always going above and beyond for the fashion lovers, Amal.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ George Clooney , Amal Clooney , Couples , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson Reveals Her Worst Red Carpet Nightmare and Which Co-Star She'd Kiss Again

"Project Runway": What to Expect From the Refreshed Series

Did "Project Runway" Newbies Get Advice From the Vets?

T-Pain Is Ready to Host the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Rihanna, iHeartRadio Music Awards

The Best iHeartRadio Music Awards Fashion Looks of All Time: From Flashy Jumpsuits to Goth Glam Dresses

Julianne Hough Spills on Terry Crews, "AGT" and More

Colin Farrell Still Isn't the Cool Dad to His Kids After "Dumbo"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.