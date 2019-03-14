Drake Invites the Mother of His Son to His Concert—and She Had the Best Time

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Instagram
by Jess Cohen | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 11:12 AM
Drake appears to be on great terms with the mother of his child, Sophie Brussaux.
On Wednesday night, the Grammy winner, who is currently on his Assassination Vacation Tour in Europe, took the stage at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris. Sophie, who shares son Adonis with Drake, was among the attendees at the concert on Wednesday, showing her support for the rapper in a series of posts on social media.
While backstage at the show, Sophie posed for a number of pictures on Instagram while wearing an "all access" pass. She also shared videos of herself in the audience, where she danced to Drake's hit track, "One Dance."
It was almost two years ago that Sophie, an artist and former porn star, came forward claiming that Drake got her pregnant.
"If it is Drake's child, which he doesn't believe it is, then he would do the right thing by the child," a rep for Drake told E! News in May 2017.
Sophie gave birth to baby Adonis months later in Oct. 2017.
In May 2018, E! News learned that Drake (née Aubrey Graham) had been financially supporting Sophie.
Am I tripping? pic.twitter.com/4g2FDz2arN— Fatima (@ANTlFatima) March 14, 2019
It was later that year that Drake gave his first interview about fatherhood, sharing with NBA star LeBron James and businessman Maverick Carter on HBO's The Shop, "I have a son, he's a beautiful boy."
