Pauly D and Vinny Are on a Quest for Their Ride-or-Dies in Double Shot at Love First Look

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 11:00 AM

Jersey Shore

MTV

Watch out Colton Underwood! It's time for Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino to play Bachelor. In Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars are looking for love.

The new show features 20 contestants who will face off in hopes of winning the love of Vinny and Pauly. The boys get to decide who stays and who gets a cab home, but it's the ladies who decide who they're competing for. In a release, MTV said this twist makes Double Shot at Love a "reality-dating show unlike any other."

Photos

Jersey Shore Romance Report

See a promo for the new show, which debuts Thursday, April 11 on MTV, below. Then keep scrolling to meet the 20 women competing for the hearts of Pauly and Vinny.

"Will you accept these bros?" Vinny asks.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Alysse

Alysse Joyner, 24, is from Brooklyn, New York

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Derynn

Derynn Paige, 25, is from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Marissa

Marissa Lucchese, 22, is from Massapequa Park, New York.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Zuljeily

Zuljeily Andino, 30, comes from Miami, Florida.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Shira

Shira Tran, 27, is from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Christina

Christina Lawrence, 29, is from Los Angeles.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Alli

Alli Adams, 28, is from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Nadya

Nadya Erazo, 29, is from Pomona, California.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Deseree

Deseree Flores, 37, is from Scottsdale, Arizona.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Victoria

Victoria Fryer, 25 years old, is from Long Beach, California.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Nikki

Nikki Hall, 26, is from Los Angeles.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Elle

Elle Wilson, 25, is from Waverly, Pennsylvania.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Susan

Susan "Suzi" Baidya is 30 and from Irvine, California.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Mish

Michelle "Mish" Gao is 22 years old and from Tustin, California.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Cate

Cate Lapera, 27, is from Staten Island, New York.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Brittnay

Brittnay Dawson, 33, is from Norfolk, Nebraska.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Ashley

Ashley Lands, 24 years old, is from New York, New York.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Brittani

Brittani Schwartz already has a nickname, "B-lashes," and is 27. She comes from Lake Grove, New York.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Maria

Maria Elizondo, 22, is from West New York, New Jersey.

Double Shot at Love

MTV

Holly

Holly Gurbisz, 26, is from Matawan, New Jersey.

A Double Shot at Love kicks off with back-to-back episodes as the dynamic duo looks for their ride-or-die partners. This is MTV's second season of the show. The first debuted in 2008 and featured twins Erica and Victoria Mongeon. It was a spinoff of A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila.

A Double Shot at Love premieres April 11 on MTV.

