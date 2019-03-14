Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty to Disorderly Conduct Charges in Alleged Falsified Attack Case

Jussie Smolletthas issued his plea.

While appearing in Cook County court on Thursday, the 36-year-old Empire star pleaded not guilty to 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report.

Earlier in the hearing, Judge Steven Watkins was assigned to the actor's case. Smollett arrived to court with a group of people, donning a blue jacket and scarf with aviator sunglasses shielding his eyes.

This marks the latest development in a winding case that first began in late January when Smollett reported to police that he had been attacked in Chicago around 2 a.m.

"Overnight, the Chicago Police Department received a report of a possible racially-charged assault and battery involving a cast member of the television show Empire," CPD Chief Spokesman Anthony Gugliemi told E! News at the time. "Given the severity of the allegations, we are taking this investigation very seriously and treating it as a possible hate crime. Detectives are currently working to gather video, identify potential witnesses and establish an investigative timeline."