EXCLUSIVE!

See Jersey Shore Star Angelina Pivarnick's Swoon-Worthy Engagement Photos

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin & Spencer Lubitz | Wed., Mar. 13, 2019 6:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Angelina Pivarnick, Chris Larangeira, Jersey Shore Engagement Shoot

Anthony Serrantonio

Love is in the air!

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick shows off her darling engagement photos with fiancé Chris Larangeira.

Even though the two lovebirds have been engaged since last January, they've finally taken the next step in their wedding planning. If anything, the reality TV personality explains she's "excited" to walk down the aisle.

The bride-to-be set her eyes on a particular photographer to capture her engagement photos, which is why they didn't do it sooner. The person fit for the job? Anthony Serrantonio

"I've been waiting for over a year to do this shoot and I wanted the right photographer for the job," the reality TV star tells E! News. "I finally found a great one! Anthony Serrantonio shoots a lot of the cast, so I knew I was in great hands."

She continues, "Chris and I have been so busy with our new house and planning our wedding.  I am so excited for our wedding to finally happen."

Photos

See Jersey Shore Alum Angelina Pivarnick's Engagement Photos

As the 32-year-old star explains, "Good things come to those who wait." But most importantly, she says she's happy with the engagement photos.

Angelina Pivarnick, Chris Larangeira, Jersey Shore Engagement Shoot

Anthony Serrantonio

"I love the way the pictures came out," she tells E! "Chris hates the way he looks in pictures and when I showed him these, he loved them!"

Back in 2018, the reality TV star's fiancé popped the big question. The pair were headed to Chris' house after leaving a romantic dinner when he proposed to Pivarnick. Straight out of a fairytale, she was surrounded by rose petals, where she found their initials "A" and "C" displayed in the middle.

Keep scrolling to see the couple's swoon-worthy photos.

Angelina Pivarnick, Chris Larangeira, Jersey Shore Engagement Shoot

Anthony Serrantonio

Strike a Pose

The Jersey Shore alum tells E! News she's "excited" to walk down the aisle.

Angelina Pivarnick, Chris Larangeira, Jersey Shore Engagement Shoot

Anthony Serrantonio

Bling Ring

Pivarnick's engagement photos wouldn't be complete without a gorgeous shot of her massive diamond ring, which includes a center stone and split shank band.

Angelina Pivarnick, Chris Larangeira, Jersey Shore Engagement Shoot

Anthony Serrantonio

Crazy in Love

Angelina says she's glad she waited for the right photographer to take her engagement photos.

Article continues below

Angelina Pivarnick, Chris Larangeira, Jersey Shore Engagement Shoot

Anthony Serrantonio

Starstruck

The two lovebirds pose for pictures in Jersey Shore, which Angelina reveals was her idea. She puts it simply, "because that is where I envisioned us being."

Angelina Pivarnick, Chris Larangeira, Jersey Shore Engagement Shoot

Anthony Serrantonio

Smitten

"To my forever and ever," the reality TV personality writes on Instagram. Tbh, this picture couldn't display that affection more.

Angelina Pivarnick, Chris Larangeira, Jersey Shore Engagement Shoot

Anthony Serrantonio

Love Bugs

It's safe to say her fiancé is pleased with the outcome. "Chris hates the way he looks in pictures and when I showed him these, he loved them," she says.

 

Article continues below

Angelina Pivarnick, Chris Larangeira, Jersey Shore Engagement Shoot

Anthony Serrantonio

Love at First Sight

Can these two be any cuter?

With that, we can't wait to see what Angelina's wedding looks like.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ , Engagements , Celebrities , Couples , Interviews , VG , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Danielle Milian Botched 515

Can the Botched Doctors Give Danielle Milian the Full-Body Revamp She's Looking For?

Survivor

Survivor: Edge of Extinction Switches Up the Tribes With Hilarious Results

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, The Bachelor, Finale

The Bachelor's Colton and Cassie Reflect On the Fence Jump and Watching the Season With Her Dad

Colton Underwood, Cassie, The Bachelor Finale

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Reveal Their Undercover Couple Disguises

Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin Released on $1 Million Bond in College Admission Scandal

ESC: Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel Opens Up About Daughter Bryn's "Amazing Style"

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Reveals the Secret to Her Weight Loss a Year After Giving Birth

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.