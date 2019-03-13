The Bachelor's Colton and Cassie Reflect On the Fence Jump and Watching the Season With Her Dad

Colton Underwood was straight up done with The Bachelor when he jumped over that fence.

He did it all in the name of love for Cassie Randolph, who at the time did not actually love him back yet. Since then, she's come around.

"It was crazy, it was very dramatic," Cassie told E! News this morning, after we all saw her come around to Colton in last night's finale. "It was a lot more intense than I imagined it being."

"I was done with the show completely," Colton tells us. "I took my mic off, I jumped the fence, and I was gone. I just was over the show. The whole point of the show is to come and find love and I found love...and you guys saw the rest of it."