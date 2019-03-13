Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Reveal Their Undercover Couple Disguises

Paging Peter Parker! Or should we say Colton Underwood?

The Bachelor's leading man and his girlfriend/love of his life/fiancée sometime soon Cassie Randolph are fresh off the show's dramatic two-night season finale and are now traipsing around the country on a variety of press tours. From Jimmy Kimmel Live to Good Morning America, Colton and Cassie are taking their love on the road and letting it be known.

Now that the show is officially over, these two lovebirds can officially let their affections sing. There was about a four month span between the time filming ended and the finale aired on TV, which meant Colton and Cassie had to keep their relationship on the down low, which is typical for all Bachelor and Bachelorette winners. The show brings them together for some getaways, which are known as "happy couple weekends." Lest we forget it was during one of these specific weekends that Arie Luyendyk Jr. surprised Becca Kufrin and broke up with her in a raw, emotional and tearful segment.

But we digress.

These "happy couple weekends" must be stealth so the results won't be spoiled for the rest of Bachelor Nation and its dedicated band of followers.