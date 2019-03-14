Why Ansel Elgort and Timothée Chalamet Deserve Best Friend Status Long After High School

James Devaney/Getty Images
by Dominic-Madori Davis | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 3:00 AM
There are best bros and then there are best Hollywood bros.
Ansel Elgort and Timothée Chalamet have come a long ways since they were classmates at the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School in New York City—otherwise known as the high school from the hit movie Fame.
While attending the same high school, Elgort and Chalamet had countless run-ins with each other.
They both played on the same high school basketball team, both had the same science teacher and both were taught by the same drama teacher, Harry Shifman, who is partially responsible for turning Elgort and Chalamet into two of Hollywood's biggest heartthrobs.
"I literally would not be an actor without that man," Chalamet once shared with ABC News. "I would not be at the Oscars, I would not be nominated without him."
Meanwhile, Shifman had nothing but praise for both Chalamet and Elgort. In an interview with Vanity Fair, he recounted first meeting Elgort long before casting him in two high school musicals.
"I was totally blown away by [Elgort]," he shared with the publication. "He was always able to evoke and charm; he's very charismatic naturally."
As for Chalamet, Shifman was so impressed by his talent that he personally pleaded with the school's principal to get Chalamet into the school, after he had initially been rejected.
"It was already clear that [Timothée] was so interesting and gifted and compelling," Shifman said in the same interview. "I went to the principal…thank goodness the principal was responsive to me, because I was very incensed that Timmy didn't get in."
Eventually, Chalamet was let into the school and the rest, as they say, is history.
Now, one can only wonder if Elgort and Chalamet hung out together outside of school hours—maybe picnic in Central Park or bump shoulders on subway? Maybe Elgort and his high school sweetheart Violetta Komyshan went on a double date with Timothée and his girlfriend-at-the-time Lourdes Leon (who just so happens to be the daughter of Madonna)?
Maybe, maybe not.
But what is for fact is that both of them have gone on to have incredible acting careers.
Since their graduation, Elgort (who is celebrating his 25th birthday today) has starred in the hit franchise Divergent and the critically acclaimed Baby Driver, while Chalamet is making movies with Steve Carell and preparing for a Call Me by Your Name sequel.
Now, instead of running into each other in the hallways, they are running into each other at the Oscars! The two had an adorable reunion at the Oscars last year, where Chalamet was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Call Me by Your Name.
The two also reconnected at a New York Knicks Game, as they were both seated courtside.
"LaGuardia High School Pride," Elgort wrote in his Instagram caption of the event. "Living the dream sitting courtside at the Knicks game together...life is crazy."
But the real question is, who was more popular in high school? Well, Elgort and Chalamet have argued over the topic in the past.
"No one disliked Timmy," Elgort said during an interview with MTV. "Some people disliked me. Everyone loves Timmy."
But Chalamet disagreed, noting how he lost nearly every high school lead audition role to Elgort, which is why he had so much spare time to launch his part time career as rapper Little Timmy Tim.
"Are you kidding me?" Chalamet said. "How could I possibly have been more popular?"
Regardless, with Golden Globe and Oscar nods, they are both pretty popular now. And, it's safe to say, these two will be seeing a lot more of each other as the both continue to Hollywood by storm.
Maybe there will be a few more courtside basketball dates as well? Fingers crossed!
