Kim Kardashian Pulls a Kylie Jenner and Debuts Icy Blue Hair

INFPhoto.com
Kim Kardashian is taking a note out of little sister Kylie Jenner's style book.
After wearing her natural dark locks for some time, the KKW Beauty founder is switching it up by sporting a free-flowing blue look that mirrors the bold style worn by her sister. Kim debuted the new 'do on her Instagram on Wednesday, which was created by her trusty hairstylist Chris Appleton.
This isn't the first time the mogul has sported a blue 'do, she wore a similar blue-black hair color when she was modelling husband Kanye West's 2018 Yeezy collection. Her sister, on the other hand, sports colorful hairstyles on the reg. Her latest color was a bright red in honor of Valentine's Day.
While Kylie seems to be taking charge in the hairstyle department, Kim has clearly been leading the pack when it comes to high fashion. Ever since Kylie was old enough to borrow her sister's clothes she began replicating Kim's iconic looks.
It's no wonder that Kim has become the style icon of the family considering the amount of fashion designers she has on call, including her husband. From close connections to Louis Vuitton creative director Virgil Abloh, to her recent appearances in vintage Thierry Mugler designs, the mother-of-three has friends in high places.
Nowadays, those beautiful pieces are often on loan since they basically belong in museums, but back in the day Kylie was lucky enough to shop around in her big sister's closet. To see some of the moments when Kylie and Kim were totally twinning, check out the gallery below!
INFphoto.com; AKM-GSI
Blond, Busty & Bodysuit-Wearing
With lighter lights and matching ensembles, Kylie and Kim are practically twinning here.
Splash News; FameFlynet
Red & Black
The two sported similar styles while out and about in NYC in February 2016.
KCS Presse / Splash News / Stefanie Keenan/Getty Image
Balmain Beauties
It's no secret that both of these ladies have a soft spot for Olivier Rousteing.
Jack-RS/X17online.com, Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Mini Me
Seeing double? You bet! Kylie sports a nearly identical version of Kim's white bodysuit and high-waisted jeans combo.
Instagram
Bikini Mamas
Hot bikini bods must run in the fam! Both girls sport the same sexy white bikini with stringy detail.
RMBI/FOCU/AKM-GSI
Double Denim
Denim-on-denim is an on-point trend, so we're really can't blame the two for shelling out these identical outfits.
Splash News, Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Red on Red
Obviously, Kim and Kylie both have a thing for bright red bodycons (Kylie is sporting an H&M version).
Instagram; Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images)
See Right Through You
Kylie rips a page right out of Kim's style playbook with this nearly-naked dress.
John Shearer/WireImage; Instagram
Wrap It Up
Make no mistake—this sleek white wrap dress is definitely worthy of a repeat!
Brett Kaffee/Thibault Monnier, PacificCoastNews.com; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Go For the Gold
Back in the day, Kylie snagged Kim's metallic gold skirt and paired it with a similar black top.
AKM-GSI, Getty Images
Bright Spot
Again, Kylie dips into Kim's clothing collection for a colorful look.
Twitter, Theo Wargo/Getty Images for adidas
Yeezus Walks
Don't be fooled by this look—both gals were dressed identically on purpose this time, supporting Kanye West's Adidas collaboration at New York Fashion Week.
Instagram
Subtle Swimwear
Kim loaned Kylie this sexy black number, which looks equally stunning on the E! star.
AKM-GSI
Déjà Vu
The lace-up heels may be slightly different, but overall Kylie's sheer black dress ensemble looks like it came straight out of Kim's closet.
IXOLA/AKM-GSI, NIGNY/Splash News
Olive Inspiration
Based on this snapshot, we know exactly who inspired Kylie's olive green trench coat moment.
Albert Michael/startraksphoto.com; Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Seeing Double
Raiding Kim's wardrobe, are we Kylie?
AKM-GSI; Getty Images
White Dress Wonder
You can't blame Kylie for wanting to replicate Kim's white ensemble with a sexy side slit—it's gorgeous!
INFphoto.com/Instagram
Black & Blanc
These two white tank top and black skirt ensembles look strikingly similar.
INFphoto.com, JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Trailblazers
Both this silhouette and bright red-orange hue are smart choices for these fashionistas.
Getty Images/Instagram
Bright Whites
The ladies don sexy white crop top and skirt pairings.
Instagram
Mirror Image
Each Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sports black crop top and skirt combo.
If only we all had sisters with closets full of Fendi, Yeezy and Gucci to borrow from.
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE