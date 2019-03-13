Rosie O'Donnell Says She Was Sexually Abused by Her Father

Chad Batka/Showtime
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Mar. 13, 2019 12:21 PM
Chad Batka/Showtime
Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about her childhood like never before.
The comedian and talk-show host is one of the many familiar faces who agreed to be part of an upcoming book titled Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View.
While the ABC daytime talk show will be a "Hot Topic" in the book, Rosie also chose to talk to author Ramin Setoodeh about a personal experience in her youth.
Rosie claims she was sexually abused by her father, Edward Joseph O'Donnell.
"It started very young," Rosie shared with Variety's New York bureau chief. "And then when my mother died, it sort of ended in a weird way, because then he was with these five children to take care of. On the whole, it's not something I like to talk about."
She continued, "Of course, it changes everyone. Any child who is put in that position, especially by someone in the family, you feel completely powerless and stuck, because the person you would tell is the person doing it."
Rosie's father ultimately passed away in 2015.
According to Variety, Rosie's personal details about her dad appear in a chapter about The Rosie O'Donnell Show. As daytime TV fans know, she would later appear as a co-host and moderator for The View.
For many years, the TV personality has also been a longtime advocate for sexual abuse victims around the world.
Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View will be available nationwide on April 2.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?