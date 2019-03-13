Why Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell Keep Fueling Romance Rumors

Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell are doing little to quell those romance rumors...

The 48-year-old supermodel and 25-year-old singer both attended the 2019 Portrait Gala at the National Portrait Gallery in London on Tuesday. They were not photographed together.

The two, who have not commented on the status of their relationship despite much speculation about it, also attended the Formula E Hong Kong E-Prix this past weekend, and while they arrived separately, they ate lunch together at a VIP event at the BOSS | EMotion Club, where Payne "couldn't take his eyes off her,"The Sun reported. The two also took part in a private garage tour, according to the outlet.