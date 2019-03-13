The Bachelorette Season 15 Contestants: What We Know About Hannah Brown's Men

The Bachelorette has already started handing out roses. ABC announced Hannah Brown will be the star of season 15 of the hit reality show.

The 24-year-old was born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and has a degree in communications but works as an interior decorator. She was Miss Alabama in 2018. Hannah, who came in seventh on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, met some of her contestants during the live Bachelor season 23 finale. And what do we know about these men? From the episode, not a lot. From sleuthing? A little more.