The Bachelorette Season 15 Contestants: What We Know About Hannah Brown's Men

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Mar. 13, 2019 8:33 AM

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

ABC

The Bachelorette has already started handing out roses. ABC announced Hannah Brown will be the star of season 15 of the hit reality show.

The 24-year-old was born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and has a degree in communications but works as an interior decorator. She was Miss Alabama in 2018. Hannah, who came in seventh on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, met some of her contestants during the live Bachelor season 23 finale. And what do we know about these men? From the episode, not a lot. From sleuthing? A little more.

Read on below.

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

ABC

Hannah and Her Men

Season 15 of The Bachelorette kicks off on Monday, May 13, but you don't have to wait that long to meet Hannah Brown's potential companions. She met five during The Bachelor finale.

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

ABC

Cam

The man who presented Hannah with a rap hails from Texas. Cam's also on private. His Instagram bio reads "Good Vibez Only" with fingers giving the peace sign emoji. He also got the first rose.

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

ABC

Dustin

Dustin gave a toast, despite claiming to be bad at toasts. Another private Instagram user, Dustin is a model from Chicago.

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

ABC

Luke P.

Luke said he really wanted Hannah to be The Bachelorette…and got his wish. His Instagram appears to be private now, but his bio says, "Jesus + Nothing = Everything" and "Philippians 4:13" with a flexing emoji, face with sunglasses on emoji and thumbs up emoji."

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

ABC

Luke S.

The Bachelor franchise loves having contestants with the same names. Luke S., 28, is also on private, because of course. He lives in Washington, DC and works in politics. He was a former staff assistant in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

ABC

Connor

Connor presented Hannah with a stool, so they could be on the same level. He's, 24, on social media lockdown, but lives in Dallas and works for Goldman Sachs.

Ahead of The Bachelorette season 15 premiere, Chris Harrison will revisit some of the most memorable dates and moments from The Bachelorette history ahead of a reunion filled with surprises. Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever (get what they're doing with the name?) will air as a two-hour special on Monday, May 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Season 15 starts Monday, May 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

