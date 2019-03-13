The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Puppygate Gets Even More Complicated

Another episode, another wrinkle in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Puppygate drama.

In the Tuesday, March 12 episode, Lisa Vanderpump sat down with John Blizzard, showed her Teddi Mellencamp's texts with John Blizzard to Kyle Richards (who had already seen them from Teddi) and Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi confessed her role to Erika Girardi (in Erika's chapel, naturally).

During her conversation, John Blizzard said John Sessa said LVP had given the go ahead to do the whole dog thing with Teddi at Vanderpump Dogs.

Teddi took to her blog to apologize for not sharing the fact that she had agreed to go along with whatever plan was being concocted regarding pup Lucy, and produced more texts.