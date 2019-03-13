Felicity Huffman Spotted After College Admissions Scandal Arrest

For the first time since her arrest in alleged connection with a college admissions scandal, Felicity Huffman has been spotted.

On Tuesday morning, the Oscar-nominated actress was taken into custody in Los Angeles on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in alleged connection with a college admissions scheme that instantly made headlines.

"Beginning in or about 2011, and continuing through the present, the defendants—principally individuals whose high-school aged children were applying to college—conspired with others to use bribery and other forms of fraud to facilitate their children's admission to colleges and universities in the District of Massachusetts and elsewhere, including Yale University, Stanford University, the University of Texas, the University of Southern California, and the University of California—Los Angeles, among others," an affidavit in support of the criminal complaint alleges.