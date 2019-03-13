Colton Underwood Got a Ring for Cassie Randolph After All: See the Bachelor Bling

Colton Underwood didn't propose to Cassie Randolph during the season finale of The Bachelor. However, he still got a Neil Lane ring.

The happy couple appeared on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where they received a little gift from The Bachelor's go-to jeweler.

Jimmy Kimmel joked the two got "cheated a little bit" because they didn't walk away with a shiny new sparkler. So, the late-night host called Lane and had him send a ring. At first, it looked like Underwood might pop the question then and there; however, Kimmel assured the former football player he could hold onto the piece.

"You know, we've already talked about this," Underwood said, hinting an engagement could be in their future.

The ring was quite the stunner, too—featuring a gorgeous center diamond and square halo. It also included a diamond band. However, Kimmel told the reality stars they could also exchange it.

"But if you don't want that one, you can pick out a different one. It doesn't have to be that ring," he said. "Or, go to a pawnshop and get loaded."