Husband of the Year Nick Jonas Surprises Priyanka Chopra With a $199,000 Mercedes

Sure, diamonds are a girl's best friend but cars are nice, too.

Nick Jonas proved just how much of a sucker he is for his wife Priyanka Chopraon Tuesday when he surprised her with a black (or dark blue) Mercedes Maybach. "When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach !!" Chopra captioned the photo of them smiling and kissing in front of the new car. "Introducing.. Extra Chopra Jonas.. haha .. I love you baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever.."

Both husband and wife are holding champagne flutes. He also has the bottle in his hand while Chopra carries their dog in her other arm.

A 2019 Mercedes Maybach S650 costs about $199,000. A S560 model goes for $170,750. It would clearly surpass $200,000 if the 26-year-old customized it in any way.

We're just burnin' up with jealousy over this one.