Chicago Police Conduct Wellness Check at R. Kelly's Apartment After Alleged "Suicide Pact" Call

Chicago Police have responded to a call allegedly made at R. Kelly's apartment at Trump Tower.

The Chicago Police Department said in a statement obtained by E! News they received the call from the 400 block of North Wabash street at around 5:18 p.m. CPD's statement said, "Police received a call from an out of state anonymous caller stating that people at the location were going to carry out a suicide pact. Police on scene conducting a wellness check and it is not a bonafide incident."

Kelly's publicist called the reports "fake," telling E! News in a statement, "He's fine. He's getting ready [to] rehearse and sing some songs."

Trump Tower Chicago is located at 401 N. Wabash Street.

Anthony Guglielmi, CPD's Chief Communications Officer, tweeted, "18th district officers responded and this call is unfounded."

Guglielmi's tweet was in response to an account called Spot News, which first wrote about the call. "Trump Tower: a call of person threatening suicide. be advised, this call involves @rkelly," Spot News wrote.