Issa Rae’s Fitness Routine Will Help You Push Through Any Excuse You’ve Ever Made About Exercising

Issa Rae is the first to admit that exercising isn't her favorite thing to do, but it's something that, as she puts it, "nurtures her body."

Speaking to Women's Health (and gracing the April 2019 cover), the Insecure actress opens up about her health and the fitness routine that motivates her to push through. If anything, it will inspire you to stop making excuses about working out.

"I exercise for, like, an hour each day," she tells the publication about her 4:55 a.m. work out. "My neighborhood has a bunch of hills. I alternate between walking and jogging. I hate jogging – you're going in circles, but I recognize that it helps."

For most, exercising on the daily seems like a chore but as Issa explains, running actually helps with her mental health. And more importantly, she says it gets her creative juices flowing, which is something she discovered by accident.