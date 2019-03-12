Felicity Huffman's Husband William H. Macy Once Spoke About College Application Stress

Just months ago, college was a different kind of public conversation for William H. Macy.

The actor's famous wife, Felicity Huffman, was arrested and taken into custody in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning on charges of alleged conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. The charges stem from a massive college admissions scheme allegedly involving dozens of defendants, including fellow actress Lori Loughlin, that aimed at getting students admitted into reputable colleges.

"Beginning in or about 2011, and continuing through the present, the defendants—principally individuals whose high-school aged children were applying to college—conspired with others to use bribery and other forms of fraud to facilitate their children's admission to colleges and universities in the District of Massachusetts and elsewhere, including Yale University, Stanford University, the University of Texas, the University of Southern California, and the University of California—Los Angeles, among others," an FBI affidavit stated.