Was Dorinda Medley Uninvited From The Real Housewives of New York City Clambake Or Not?

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Mar. 13, 2019 7:00 AM
Is there anything worse for a Real Housewives star than being uninvited to an event?
In the below exclusive sneak peek, The Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley takes issue with her perceived disinvite from Housewives friend Barbara Kavovit's clambake.
"No, you're not disinvited from the clambake at all," Barbara says.
"Sonja's saying I have to call Luann? No, no, listen, sweetie, I'm not doing it," Dorinda says.
The split between Dorinda and Luann de Lesseps happened back when the ladies were in Colombia, but Dorinda tearfully apologized…and then they had friction during Luann's first cabaret performance when Dorinda repeatedly yelled "JOVANI!" from the audience.
"I spent the next four weeks apologizing and apologizing after years of complete devotion to her—devotion," Dorinda says. "And for the last six weeks, up until about three weeks ago, Luann has been bashing me in every press, every podcast…Ramona kept saying take the high road."
And while this uncomfortable conversation is happening, Bethenny Frankel is serving up the best reactions from the Barbara K side.
"She always has an excuse for everything and she's her own worst enemy," Barbara says about Dorinda in a confessional.
Luann is just over 50 days sober at this point of filming on The Real Housewives of New York City season 11 and Dorinda wants Lu to assure her she's in a good enough place to see her (and not vice versa).
The ladies are at an impasse. Click play on the video above for more.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
