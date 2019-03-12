Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Says Dany Finally Meeting Sansa Felt "Exhilarating"

At this point, we care less about who ends up on the Iron Throne than we do about the fact that finally, all the different factions of Game of Thrones are coming together.

Mostly, we're talking about Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), who finally gets to hang out with the Starks. We've seen glimpses of her meeting with Sansa (Sophie Turner) as she finally comes to Winterfell, feeling, as Clarke says, "pretty cocksure and confident, and then stuff happens." It sounds like the moment was just as significant for Clarke as it will be for the show.

"It's really surreal," Clarke told Harper's Bazaar of what it was like to bring Dany to Winterfell. "I mean, you play into what it feels like for the character as well, because it's new and it's odd, and you're coming into someone else's turf and you've got a lot of actors that you know really well, who were like, 'This is our home.' Then you come in and you're like, 'I know this only from the television; I've never been in this space here before in my life.'"